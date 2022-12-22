Dead body found on road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The body of a 56-year-old man named Shamoon was recovered from Dunyapur Road in the morning today, a police source said.

Police reached out the spot and found the corpse on the road where a lot of blood is stated to have spread around it. Either the deceased was hit by a speeding vehicle or crushed to death under the tyres. Search for the heirs is on and the body has been shifted to THQ hospital, added the police.