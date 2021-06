The Islamkot police on Thursday found a dead body of a man hanging with a tree in the forest

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamkot police on Thursday found a dead body of a man hanging with a tree in the forest.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as 24-year-old Naraain s/o Daahyo Kolhi of village Kattan. Police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.