Dead Body Of 10-year Old Boy Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2023 | 09:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :The dead body of the ten-year-old boy was recovered from a tube well at suburban town of the district.

Police confirmed the identification of the body as Ahmad, son of Imran caste Chandia who was residing in the limits of Qureshi police station.

The reason for the death was yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the local Jitoi police station claimed to have unearthed a running distillery with 135 litre of wine recovered during a crackdown on Eid days.

Qasba Gujrat police station too have found 220 wine bottles stored illegally in its limits.

All accused were arrested and further investigation was underway, police further said.

