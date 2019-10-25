UrduPoint.com
Dead body of a missing young man found hanged in a cattle pen in Hyderabad

The dead body of a missing young man was found hanged in a cattle pen in Bhitai Nagar area in Qasimabad here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The dead body of a missing young man was found hanged in a cattle pen in Bhitai Nagar area in Qasimabad here on Friday.

According to the police, the body of 19 years old Mobeen Jathial, who was a college student and went missing since Thursday evening, also bore marks of torture.

Akbar Jathial, father, told the media that his son received a call after which he left home telling that he was going to some mobile phone shop.

"He didn't return home and his mobile phone remained switched off all night," he added.

He said his son's motorbike, mobile phone and wallet were also missing.

The family was informed about the dead body on Friday morning.

The father said his son had been murdered.

The police told that they had started investigation and that the FIR would be lodged on family's complaint.

