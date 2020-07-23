UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dead Body Of A Young Man Found Hanging With Tree

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:21 PM

Dead body of a young man found hanging with tree

The body of a young man was found hanging with a tree in village Attkan Rehemoon of tahsil Dahli on Thursday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The body of a young man was found hanging with a tree in village Attkan Rehemoon of tahsil Dahli on Thursday.

The local police informed that villagers spotted the corpses of 19 year old Mir Muhammad son of Sohrab Khan hanging with a tree. The police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy and later handed it over to the heirs.

Police started investigation to ascertain whether it was suicide or murder while some villagers said the deceased had decided to end the life due to poverty.

Separately, an unidentified dead body was found in village Malanhor of tehsil Mithi. According to the police the deceased was a headbanger and seen wandering in Mithi some days earlier.

After legal formalities the body was handed over to officials of Municipal Committee.The local people offered funeral prayers and buried the dead body in Mithi graveyard.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Suicide Young Man

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

1 hour ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

1 hour ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

2 hours ago

Meeting reviews arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

1 minute ago

Meeting held to ensure implementation of SOPs duri ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.