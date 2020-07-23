Dead body of a young man found hanging with tree

The body of a young man was found hanging with a tree in village Attkan Rehemoon of tahsil Dahli on Thursday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The body of a young man was found hanging with a tree in village Attkan Rehemoon of tahsil Dahli on Thursday.

The local police informed that villagers spotted the corpses of 19 year old Mir Muhammad son of Sohrab Khan hanging with a tree. The police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy and later handed it over to the heirs.

Police started investigation to ascertain whether it was suicide or murder while some villagers said the deceased had decided to end the life due to poverty.

Separately, an unidentified dead body was found in village Malanhor of tehsil Mithi. According to the police the deceased was a headbanger and seen wandering in Mithi some days earlier.

After legal formalities the body was handed over to officials of Municipal Committee.The local people offered funeral prayers and buried the dead body in Mithi graveyard.