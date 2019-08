Dead body of an aged man was found from station road area in the jurisdiction of fort police station here on Tuesday evening

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) : Dead body of an aged man was found from station road area in the jurisdiction of fort police station here on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Munir Ahmed resident of Hussainabad.

Police have shifted dead body to civil hospital for medico legal formalities.