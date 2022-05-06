Dead body of drowned youth recovered from river

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Dead body of 18-year-old boy was recovered from Chenab River after constant 'line search operation' carried out for two consecutive days at eight kilometres long area finally came to an end on Friday.

According to rescue control room, the boy named Asad, son of Bashir, resident of Din Pur town went to swim in the river on Wednesday.

He reported to have taken deep dip into the water that couldn't able him to come back.

Locals informed to rescuers who rushed to the place immediately. It started search operation which was continued until today when his body was pulled out from the river. It was shifted to the heirs after covering with the sheet.