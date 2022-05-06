UrduPoint.com

Dead Body Of Drowned Youth Recovered From River

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Dead body of drowned youth recovered from river

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Dead body of 18-year-old boy was recovered from Chenab River after constant 'line search operation' carried out for two consecutive days at eight kilometres long area finally came to an end on Friday.

According to rescue control room, the boy named Asad, son of Bashir, resident of Din Pur town went to swim in the river on Wednesday.

He reported to have taken deep dip into the water that couldn't able him to come back.

Locals informed to rescuers who rushed to the place immediately. It started search operation which was continued until today when his body was pulled out from the river. It was shifted to the heirs after covering with the sheet.

Related Topics

Dead Water From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th May 2022

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.