Dead Body Of Kidnapped Girl Found From Under Construction Building

Dead body of kidnapped girl found from under construction building

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The dead body of the girl who was kidnapped from GOR colony along with her brother on Monday was found from an under construction unit in Bismillah City area in Latifabad here on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the killer slit throat of the girl.

Earlier on Tuesday, 10 years old Abdul Qadir Siyal was found in a fatally wounded condition on Airport Road.

He later succumbed to injuries in Liaquat University Hospital.

However, before his death he recorded his statement with the police telling that their neighbour Usman Bengali alias Murghi Wala took them to the Airport road where he stabbed him with knife and left by the roadside to die.

The GOR police station have arrested the suspect Bengali and he has been produced before the judicial magistrate for remand on Thursday.

The police have still not disclosed the cause of the murder.

