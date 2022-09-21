Dead body of missing child found

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Police found dead body of a nine years old missing child from field who was missing for past three days.

According to police, victim named Maavia, resident of Moza Jalu Sahu situated at tehsil Jitoi was missing from September 17.

Father Jamil blamed that his child was killed after physical assault.

Police Thana Jitoi said that the real facts would come out after post-mortem report.

Police crime scene unit and forensic teams started collecting evidences from the spot. Further investigation was underway.