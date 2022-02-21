Dead body of newborn baby girl recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 recovered a dead body of unknown newborn baby girl, near Daha Morr in Khanewal.

According to Rescue 1122, some local people informed the emergency service about presence of a dead body of newborn baby girl.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to the site and shifted the body to Civil Hospital. Local police is searching the heirs of the baby girl.