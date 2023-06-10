UrduPoint.com

Dead Body Of Newborn Found In Hospital Washroom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2023 | 07:20 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :In a horrific incident, the dead body of a newborn was found lying in the washroom of the tehsil headquarters hospital of Pindigheb town of Attock on Saturday.

Niaz Ali Khan who works as a sanitary worker in the hospital told police that he as per routine was busy cleaning washrooms when he saw the dead body of a newborn.

The corpse was later shifted to DHQ Hospital Attock for autopsy. Police investigators believed that a virgin mother gave birth to the baby and later abandoned the baby in the washroom to conceal the crime which led to her horrific death.

Police have registered an FIR and are investigating.

Meanwhile, a senior doctor at the emergency department said on the condition of anonymity that the incident exposed the security claims of the hospital administration, which was supposed to be beefed up after a scam of theft of medicines surfaced in the hospital a few months ago.

The doctor said it was surprising that sanitary staff or emergency department staff did not notice the suspicious activity.

