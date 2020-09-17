Dead body of old man found

The Islamkot police on Thursday found a dead body hanging with a tree in forest

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamkot police on Thursday found a dead body hanging with a tree in forest.

According to police, local people spotted the corpse of an old man, identified later as Luqman Sangrasi, 67, dangling in forest area near Islamkot town of Tharparkar district.The police shifted the dead body to hospital. The nature and reason of the incident could not be ascertained.