Dead Body Of Rajesh Rohra Sent By Punjab Govt
Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A few days ago, Rajesh Rohra, a Hindu businessman from Larkana, father of four children, went to Nankana Sahib in Punjab to participate in the 555th birth anniversary celebrations of Sikh spiritual leader Baba Guru Nanak with his family.
Rajesh Rohra was shot and killed by armed men during a robbery at Nankana Sahib toll plaza, whose body was brought from Nankana Sahib Punjab to Dari Mohalla in Larkana city through an ambulance, where the last rites of the Hindu businessman were performed. Relatives and civil society persons participated in a large number.
In this regard, the relatives of the deceased Hinda Tajir said that the case of Rajesh Rohra incident has been registered by the Punjab Police and a high-level investigation has been started, while the SHO of the concerned police station.
He also reached Larkana and informed us about the incident and assured to arrest the accused soon and bring them to justice. Another side Chairman Hindu Community Larkana Harish Lal will hold meeting over in which the strategy will be decided after reviewing the post-incident situation.
