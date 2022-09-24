Dead body of safe city Director found

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The dead body of director of Islamabad Safe City Project was found from a house in Khana police area on Saturday morning, police said.

Abdul Qadeer's body was hanging from ceiling fan with a rope when the police arrived at a house in Khana police station area.

Abdul Qadeer was himself a grade-19 officer and serving in Islamabad police on deputation.

The police said that apparently the incident seemed to be a suicide but they will be in a position to give a final statement after the post-mortem of the body.

The inspector general of police Islamabad took notice of the incident and directed the DIG Operations to investigate the death from every aspect.

Further investigation was underway.