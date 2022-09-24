UrduPoint.com

Dead Body Of Safe City Director Found

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Dead body of safe city Director found

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The dead body of director of Islamabad Safe City Project was found from a house in Khana police area on Saturday morning, police said.

Abdul Qadeer's body was hanging from ceiling fan with a rope when the police arrived at a house in Khana police station area.

Abdul Qadeer was himself a grade-19 officer and serving in Islamabad police on deputation.

The police said that apparently the incident seemed to be a suicide but they will be in a position to give a final statement after the post-mortem of the body.

The inspector general of police Islamabad took notice of the incident and directed the DIG Operations to investigate the death from every aspect.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Islamabad Police Police Station Suicide From

Recent Stories

Three terrorists killed by security forces in sepa ..

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

2 minutes ago
 PM urges world leders to act now to deal with clim ..

PM urges world leders to act now to deal with climate change

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th September 2022

3 hours ago
 White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russi ..

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russia, Attentive to Managing Escal ..

11 hours ago
 US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Ser ..

US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Seriously' - White House

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.