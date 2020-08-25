Dead body of teenage boy found

Dead body of teenage boy was found lying at a bus stop on GT road near Attock Khurd bus stop in limits of Hazro Police station on Tuesday

Police sources said that the man around age 19 was lying near a bus stop and later rescue 1122 has shifted the deceased to THQ hospital.

Hospital sources said that preliminary medical examination suggests that the man was poisoned to death.

Police investigators believes the man was given lift by some highway robbers gang and poisoned him to loot cash and other valuables and thrown him on the road as such cases are on rampant on GT road.

The deceased was buried at local graveyard by municipal committee as the man was not identified.