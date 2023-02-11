Dead body of watchman found in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :A dead body of a watchman found within the precincts of Jinnah Town PS in Quetta, police said on Saturday.

Police said that reacting to information by the area people; they found a dead body of a watchman identified as Jalil Azbak dumped in a house in Arbab Town of Smungli Road.

"The deceased was stabbed to death one week ago, they said, quoting the medical report.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway.