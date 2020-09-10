UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dead Body Of Woman Found In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:09 PM

Dead body of woman found in Quetta

Dead body of a woman was found in a graveyard near Mitha Chowk of Pashtunabad on Thursday, hospital sources said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Dead body of a woman was found in a graveyard near Mitha Chowk of Pashtunabad on Thursday, hospital sources said.

They said that Edhi workers have shifted the dead body of a woman to the civil hospital Quetta. However, identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Dead body was later shifted to the morgue of the hospital.

Further probe was underway.

Ask.

Related Topics

Dead Quetta Women

Recent Stories

SCI donates AED5 million to Al Qassimi Hospital

55 minutes ago

Oman reports 398 new COVID-19 cases, 88,337 in tot ..

1 minute ago

Famous broadcaster Imdad Ali Khwaja passes away

1 minute ago

72nd death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam to be obser ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister takes notice of rape incidents, say ..

5 minutes ago

Court seeks arguments on acquittal plea of Ashraf

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.