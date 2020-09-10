Dead body of woman found in Quetta

Dead body of a woman was found in a graveyard near Mitha Chowk of Pashtunabad on Thursday, hospital sources said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Dead body of a woman was found in a graveyard near Mitha Chowk of Pashtunabad on Thursday, hospital sources said.

They said that Edhi workers have shifted the dead body of a woman to the civil hospital Quetta. However, identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Dead body was later shifted to the morgue of the hospital.

Further probe was underway.

