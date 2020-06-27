UrduPoint.com
Dead Body Of Woman Found In Rawalpindi

Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:19 PM

Dead body of woman found in Rawalpindi

A woman was found dead in the area of Saddar Beroni Police station here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :A woman was found dead in the area of Saddar Beroni Police station here on Saturday.

According to a Police spokesman, some passersby spotted a body of a women was lying near government boys Primary school, Dahegal here and informed the area police.

On information, the police and forensic team immediately rushed to the spot and started to collect the evidence.

However, the unidentified body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem and identification while police have lodged a case and started investigation.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be unknown, the spokesman added.

