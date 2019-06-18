UrduPoint.com
Dead Body Of Young Man Found Near Jamshoro Railway Station

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 10:43 PM

The dead body of a young man was found near Jamshoro railway station on Monday night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The dead body of a young man was found near Jamshoro railway station on Monday night.

According to Jamshoro police, the slain person had been identified as Zafar Kandhro.

The police said Kandhro's hands were tied and at least 7 stab wounds were found on the body.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the family and relatives of Kandhro blocked the Indus Highway in Jamshoro in protest, demanding arrest of the culprits who kidnapped and later murdered Kandhro.

Manzoor Kandhro, father, alleged that his son had been killed by ex-fiance of his daughter in law and his associates.

He claimed that the suspect used to give death threats to his son.

The protesters later dispersed after the police assured that an FIR would be lodged and the culprits would be arrested.

The police also arrested a suspect and registered FIR on complaint of Rajab Ali Kandharo, brother, nominating the slain person's in-laws in the case.

