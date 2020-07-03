Dead body recovered at Chashma Achuzai near the Airport Road area of Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Police on Friday found a dead body of man at Chashma Achuzai near the Airport Road area of Quetta.

According to police sources, receiving information about the presence of the body, the police team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped at an open area of Chashma Achuzai after killing him by unknown men.

Police shifted the dead body to the civil hospital's morgue for identification.

Further investigation was underway.