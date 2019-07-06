Dead body recovered from deserted place in Faisalabad

Body of a young man was recovered from a deserted place in the area of Nishatabad police here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : Body of a young man was recovered from a deserted place in the area of Nishatabad police here on Saturday.

Police spokesman said here that some passersby witnessed a body of a young man lying in the fields near Chak No.2-JB and informed the police.

The police rushed to the spot and took body into custody and shifted to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigations are under progress.