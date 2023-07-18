Open Menu

Dead Body Recovered From River

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 08:21 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 has recovered the dead body of a person who drowned while bathing and drinking water from buffaloes in Chenab river.

According to Rescue officials, a 40 years old Falak Sher s/o Rahim Buksh went to river Chenab to bathing and drink water from his buffaloes.

Meanwhile, he drowned in the river due to the flow of water and depth.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and started a search operation and fished out the body after several hours of hard struggle.

