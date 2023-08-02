Dead body recovered from sandy desert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Shah Jamal Police recovered a dead body from a sandy desert, near Pir Mohib Jehanian, here on Wednesday.

Local people informed Police and Rescue 1122 about the presence of a dead body in a mound of sand.

The officials of both departments rushed to the site and recovered the dead body.

The deceased was identified as Aabid son of Riaz. There were no torture marks on the body.

The officials shifted the dead body to the district headquarters hospital. However, the police have also started further investigation.