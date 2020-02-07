UrduPoint.com
Dead Body Recovered In Pulwama

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 01:30 PM

Dead body recovered in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :A dead body of a youth was recovered in Pulwama district in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The youth was shot at and injured by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Zaintrag in Awantipora area of the district on January 22, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The people, who were walking through the forest area spotted a dead body and informed the police. However, the identification of the victim was not ascertained.

Complete shutdown is being observed in Tral area of the district, today, against the killing of the youth. All the shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road.

Meanwhile, Indian forces' personnel used brute force after people held a protest demonstration against the killing at Tral Bus Stand.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

