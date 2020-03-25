UrduPoint.com
Dead Body Recovered In Rajanpur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:23 PM

Dead body recovered in Rajanpur

Police recovered dead body of a citizen from water channel here on Wednesday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Police recovered dead body of a citizen from water channel here on Wednesday.

The dead body of Muhammad Jameel was found in limits of Kot Mithhan Police station, near Juggan Khan petrol Pump.

According to SHO Abid Sharif, the deceased is resident of Muhammadpur. There was no torture marks on his body. However, the samples of the dead body were sent to forensic lab. The deceased persons was stated as patient of paralysis, he informed. The dead boy handed over to the heirs and police have started investigation.

