Dead Body Recovers From Water Channel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:43 PM

Rescue 1122 found a woman's dead body from a water channel located at Wallot Mor Sher Shah on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 found a woman's dead body from a water channel located at Wallot Mor Sher Shah on Tuesday.

It couldn't ascertain her identification, as nobody came up to claim the body seemed to be a middle-aged. No mark of injury or torture was traced on the body.

Rescue teams thronged to the area and involved local police to investigate the issue. Police suspected of a suicide case in its premier investigation.

