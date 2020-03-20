UrduPoint.com
Dead Body Sustaining Gunshots Found In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:06 PM

A dead body of a 27 year old man was found from a home in Husri area here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :A dead body of a 27 year old man was found from a home in Husri area here on Friday.

According to the police, slain Ali Akbar Jamali sustained 2 fatal gunshots to his neck.The body was found from residence of Jamali.

The police told that the investigation was under way to find the killer and the motive of the murder.

The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem. The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

