Dead chickens recovered, suspect arrested in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The local Food Authority in Kasur has conducted a raid and arrested a suspect after recovering dead chickens in the Kesargarh area, on Wednesday.

According to the details, the Food Authority's Safety Officer, Qamar Ilyas led a raid in the Kesargarh region and found the two deceased chickens.

The team then apprehended the accused, Hasnain and handed him over to the Sadar Police Station.

A case has been registered against the suspect for the sale of dead chickens.

The Food Authority has taken action to address this incident and ensure food safety in the area.

