Dead hens suppliers busted

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Sargodha Police claimed to have busted two dead hens suppliers near Jhal chakian bypass here on Saturday.

According to the sources Police said that Iftikhar Ahmed and Amanullah Ashraf had loaded their Rickshaw with three hundred dead hens and were going to supply these hens to different shops of the city.

Police nabbed suppliers and register case against them.