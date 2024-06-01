Dead meat seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) A team of Punjab food Authority seized hundreds of kilograms of dead meat from an illegal slaughter-house here on Saturday.

According to official sources, the teams headed by Additional Deputy Director Operation and Deputy Director Operation, during an inspection of the slaughter-house, found dead meat and disposed it of.

The accused arrested from the site were handed over to police.