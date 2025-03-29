Deadline for FCCI membership renewal extended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The deadline for renewal of membership of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has been extended up to April 20, 2025.

The FCCI spokesman said here on Saturday that the government of Pakistan had extended the deadline for the renewal of memberships for various trade organizations and chambers due to Ramzan-ul-Mubarak and Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Therefore, the deadline for FCCI membership renewal was also moved from March 31 to April 20, 2025. Now the FCCI members can get their memberships renewed from April 03, 2025 (Thursday) after Eid holidays during official office hours. After Eid holidays, the FCCI would resume its regular office timings from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. including Saturdays for membership renewal, he added.