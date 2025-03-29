Open Menu

Deadline For FCCI Membership Renewal Extended

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Deadline for FCCI membership renewal extended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The deadline for renewal of membership of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has been extended up to April 20, 2025.

The FCCI spokesman said here on Saturday that the government of Pakistan had extended the deadline for the renewal of memberships for various trade organizations and chambers due to Ramzan-ul-Mubarak and Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Therefore, the deadline for FCCI membership renewal was also moved from March 31 to April 20, 2025. Now the FCCI members can get their memberships renewed from April 03, 2025 (Thursday) after Eid holidays during official office hours. After Eid holidays, the FCCI would resume its regular office timings from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. including Saturdays for membership renewal, he added.

Recent Stories

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al ..

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons

3 hours ago
 Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayer ..

Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers

3 hours ago
 UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sigh ..

UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting

3 hours ago
 UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in ..

UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to c ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr

3 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 coun ..

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries

4 hours ago
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public su ..

Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain

4 hours ago
 European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI ..

European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..

4 hours ago
 US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at ..

US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA

4 hours ago
 Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals child ..

Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment

4 hours ago
 Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near ..

Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan