Deadline For Filing ITR Not To Be Extended: IR Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 10:43 PM

Federal Board Of Revenue(FBR) Inland Revenue (IR) Commissioner Abbas Ahmed Mir has said that the deadline of September 30, for filing Income tax returns (ITR) would not be extended

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal board Of Revenue(FBR) Inland Revenue (IR) Commissioner Abbas Ahmed Mir has said that the deadline of September 30, for filing Income tax returns (ITR) would not be extended.

He said this during his visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday.

Abbas said depositing the taxes timely was essential for the economic stability of the country.

The commissioner assured the business community that their issues related with tax matters would be resolved on priority while a help desk would also be set up at chamber office for the convenience of members and taxpayers.

"Taxpayers are important partners in the country's economy, and the FBR's main goal is to strengthen partnerships with the business community effectively," he added.

Abbas said the FBR was well aware of the challenges faced by the business community due to COVID-19 and highlighted the key initiatives of the FBR to facilitate traders and taxpayers during the pandemic.

On the occasion, acting RCCI President Osman Ashraf gave a brief summary to the IR commissioner about the ongoing and upcoming programmes of the chamber and apprised him about the problems of the business community.

