Deadline for filing professional, property taxes announced: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla Monday said the deadline for filing property and professional taxes was fixed as January 31, 2020 which would not be further extended.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held at his office which was also attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director General Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Director Excise Karachi Iqbal Ahmed Laghari and other officers, said a press release.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said the property and professional tax payers should deposit their taxes before January 31.

He said that in case of non-payment of tax, the tax defaulting shop/house would not only be fined but it might be sealed.

He said that the staff of Sindh Excise Department was there for all kinds of guidance while the extension of professional/property tax filing date was extended to facilitate taxpayers.

Briefing the meeting, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said that businessmen could register their business through a simple procedure at www.excise.gos.pk and www.business-sindh.gov.pk and to facilitate businessmen and for the convenience of them and for any information or complaint, they may call Karachi 021-32710072, Hyderabad 022-9200148, Sukkur 071-9310202, Larkana 074-9410751, Mirpur Khas 0233-9290211 and Shaheed Benazir Abad 0244-9370170.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla requested professional and property taxpayers to deposit their taxes in a timely manner as law abiding citizen of the country and to avoid any untoward situation as well.