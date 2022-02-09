Deadline for Guzara Allowance application extended till Feb.15

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat & Usher Council has extended last date for submission of application forms for getting Guzara Allowance under zakat funds for deserving persons till February 15, 2022, said an official handout issued here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat & Usher Council has extended last date for submission of application forms for getting Guzara Allowance under zakat funds for deserving persons till February 15, 2022, said an official handout issued here on Wednesday.

The required form could be downloaded online through MustahiqApp and could also be obtained from the office of the local zakat committee.

The eligibility will be decided after the zakat management information system and audit of the applicants. Funds to the newly selected deserving persons would be distributed through the chairman of the local zakat committee.