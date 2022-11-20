UrduPoint.com

Deadline For Installation Of Emergency Doors In PSVs By Motorway M4 Ends

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Deadline for installation of emergency doors in PSVs by motorway M4 ends

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The deadline date for installation of emergency doors in Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) by National Highways & Mootorway Police (NH&MP) sector M4 has been ended.

The deadline date given to PSVs under the directions of Inspector General NH&MP Khalid Mahmood has been completed.

Sector Commander M4 Atif Ali Chaudhry said that any passenger vehicle sans emergency doors will not be able to use motorway.

Warning notices have been issued to all bus stand managers and owners and strict legal action is being taken against the violators, he added.

According to Beat Commander Muhammad Hasan Bhatti, the main objective of this campaign was to ensure the safety of lives and properties of citizens in emergency like situation.

He urged the citizens to dial NH&MP helpline 130 in case of any assistance while traveling on motorway as helping citizens in a timely manner is the distinction of the Motorway Police, said a press release issued here.

