Deadline for payment of vehicle token tax extended

(@imziishan)

The Excise and Taxation (E&T) department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Tuesday extended deadline for submitting token tax on vehicles without penalty till January 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ):The Excise and Taxation (E&T) department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Tuesday extended deadline for submitting token tax on vehicles without penalty till January 31.

The decision was taken by keeping in view the enormous rush from the vehicle owners inside the office, Director, E&T Bilal Azam told APP.

The motorists could submit their vehicle token fee at the excise office from 9 am to 8 pm even after their office time or any designated branch of National Bank of Pakistan in the federal capital, he added.

The department was trying to expand the process across the country as large number of the vehicles registered with Islamabad ETO were owned by people residing in other parts of the country and e-banking would facilitate them to pay the tax.

"It is our top priority to build public confidence and promoting tax culture" , he added.

An online interface, he said had also been setup between the Pakistan Post and the Excise and Taxation department, for collection of token tax of vehicles having Smart Card registration book.

The appellants could submit their token to the authorized Pakistan Post 's offices located in various sectors of the city including, F-8 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, I-10/4, G-8, G-10 Markaz, F-6 and G-6.

Azam urged the motorists to use online appointment system, introduced by the department recently, to get their vehicle registered without waiting in long queues.

He hoped that, the new initiatives would not only promote the tax culture in the federal capital, but would also bring evolution in tax management system.