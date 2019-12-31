UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deadline For Payment Of Vehicle Token Tax Extended

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:03 PM

Deadline for payment of vehicle token tax extended

The Excise and Taxation (E&T) department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Tuesday extended deadline for submitting token tax on vehicles without penalty till January 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ):The Excise and Taxation (E&T) department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Tuesday extended deadline for submitting token tax on vehicles without penalty till January 31.

The decision was taken by keeping in view the enormous rush from the vehicle owners inside the office, Director, E&T Bilal Azam told APP.

The motorists could submit their vehicle token fee at the excise office from 9 am to 8 pm even after their office time or any designated branch of National Bank of Pakistan in the federal capital, he added.

The department was trying to expand the process across the country as large number of the vehicles registered with Islamabad ETO were owned by people residing in other parts of the country and e-banking would facilitate them to pay the tax.

"It is our top priority to build public confidence and promoting tax culture" , he added.

An online interface, he said had also been setup between the Pakistan Post and the Excise and Taxation department, for collection of token tax of vehicles having Smart Card registration book.

The appellants could submit their token to the authorized Pakistan Post 's offices located in various sectors of the city including, F-8 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, I-10/4, G-8, G-10 Markaz, F-6 and G-6.

Azam urged the motorists to use online appointment system, introduced by the department recently, to get their vehicle registered without waiting in long queues.

He hoped that, the new initiatives would not only promote the tax culture in the federal capital, but would also bring evolution in tax management system.

Related Topics

Islamabad Vehicles Vehicle January National Bank Of Pakistan Pakistan Post From Top

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

40 seconds ago

#Partners4Prosperity, Highlights The U.S.-pakistan ..

17 minutes ago

Sana alleges severe torture in jail

18 minutes ago

WAM Report: Environmental protection a priority in ..

20 minutes ago

How 2019 went for Pakistan U19 team

26 minutes ago

PCB Director Domestic highlights new structure's p ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.