UrduPoint.com

Deadline For Submission Of Recruitment Applications In Police Extended

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 12:02 AM

Deadline for submission of recruitment applications in police extended

The Sindh Police have extended the deadline for submission of applications by the minority community for recruitment in the police as male and female constables and drivers to March 20

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The Sindh Police have extended the deadline for submission of applications by the minority community for recruitment in the police as male and female constables and drivers to March 20.

The spokesman of DIG Hyderabad informed here on Tuesday that interested candidates could apply online through the web portal apply.

sts.net.pk before the last date.

The age of recruitment had been fixed between 18 years to 28 years with a minimum qualification of matriculation, he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Minority Hyderabad Male March

Recent Stories

Govt cuts down POL prices by Rs5 per litre

Govt cuts down POL prices by Rs5 per litre

40 minutes ago
 India's GDP Growth to Fall to 7% in 2022-2023 Fina ..

India's GDP Growth to Fall to 7% in 2022-2023 Financial Year - Statistics Minist ..

37 minutes ago
 Iran schoolgirls treated after new mystery poisoni ..

Iran schoolgirls treated after new mystery poisoning

37 minutes ago
 Moody's downgrades Pakistan's rating to Caa3

Moody's downgrades Pakistan's rating to Caa3

57 minutes ago
 Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), At ..

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), Attaullah Tarar stresses for pol ..

37 minutes ago
 Ukraine Has 'At Times' Asked US for 128 4th Genera ..

Ukraine Has 'At Times' Asked US for 128 4th Generation Fighter Jets - Pentagon O ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.