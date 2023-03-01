Deadline for submission of recruitment applications in police extended

The Sindh Police have extended the deadline for submission of applications by the minority community for recruitment in the police as male and female constables and drivers to March 20

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The Sindh Police have extended the deadline for submission of applications by the minority community for recruitment in the police as male and female constables and drivers to March 20.

The spokesman of DIG Hyderabad informed here on Tuesday that interested candidates could apply online through the web portal apply.

The age of recruitment had been fixed between 18 years to 28 years with a minimum qualification of matriculation, he said.