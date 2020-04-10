Deadline for Tiger Force registration extended till April 15

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The volunteers can register themselves for the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) till April 15 as the government extended its deadline on Friday.

More five days have been given to the people for the CRTF registration, said a statement issued by the office of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs.

So far 0.85 million volunteers had signed up for the tiger force, it added.

Earlier, the last date for the CRTF registration was April 10. The CRTF registration was launched on March 31 to engage citizens in carrying out relief activities across the country in the wake of coronavirus.