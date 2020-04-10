UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deadline For Tiger Force Registration Extended Till April 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:23 PM

Deadline for Tiger Force registration extended till April 15

The volunteers can register themselves for the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) till April 15 as the government extended its deadline on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The volunteers can register themselves for the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) till April 15 as the government extended its deadline on Friday.

More five days have been given to the people for the CRTF registration, said a statement issued by the office of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs.

So far 0.85 million volunteers had signed up for the tiger force, it added.

Earlier, the last date for the CRTF registration was April 10. The CRTF registration was launched on March 31 to engage citizens in carrying out relief activities across the country in the wake of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Prime Minister March April Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC earmarks AED5 million to support remote learni ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Chinese Foreign Minister revie ..

41 minutes ago

Minister demands restriction free wheat transporta ..

3 minutes ago

15 arrested for depriving people from Ehsas Kafala ..

3 minutes ago

New DR Congo Ebola case emerges just before epidem ..

3 minutes ago

Yanomami indigenous boy infected with coronavirus ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.