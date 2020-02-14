UrduPoint.com
Deadline For Transfer Of Livestock Extended In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:12 PM

Deadline for transfer of livestock extended in Faisalabad

Divisional Commissioner/Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Ishrat Ali extended the date for evacuation of livestock from urban areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) -:Divisional Commissioner/Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Ishrat Ali extended the date for evacuation of livestock from urban areas.

According to metropolitan corporation spokesperson, the locals were advised to transfer their animals from city limits till February 29, otherwise legal action would be initiated against violators.

Earlier, the deadline for transfer of animals was February 3 which was extended to enable people to make alternate arrangements.

