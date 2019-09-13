UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deadline For Vehicle Token Tax Extended Till October 31st

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 03:36 PM

Deadline for vehicle token tax extended till October 31st

The Excise and Taxation department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has extended deadline for submitting token tax on vehicles without fine till October 31st

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has extended deadline for submitting token tax on vehicles without fine till October 31st.

According to Director, Excise and Taxation Bilal Azam, the decision has been taken following the directions of Chief Commissioner Islamabad Aamer Ali Ahmed by keeping in view the enormous rush inside the office.

The citizens could submit their token fee at the excise office throughout the day hassle free from 9 am to 8 pm even after their office time, he said.

Bilal said, the department has also introduced an online appointment system for motorists convenience to get their vehicle registered without waiting in long queues.

The appellants were asked to fill up the online form for appointment available on Excise website before appearing in the office, he added.

He said, on appointment date, the person could visit the office, where specific online counters were designated for that purpose.

He said, a special counter has also been setup for the person with disabilities to consider them through one window operation.

Such persons would be provided with wheel chairs as well for their hassle free movement inside the office, he added.

He hoped that, this new initiative would not only promote the tax culture in the Federal capital, but would also bring evolution in tax management system.

"It is our top priority to build public confidence and promoting tax culture" , he added.

Meanwhile, an online interface had been setup between the Pakistan Post and the Excise and Taxation department, for collection of token tax of�vehicles�having Smart Card registration book.

The authorized Pakistan Post 's offices were located in various sectors of the city including, F-8 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, I-10/4, G-8, G-10 Markaz, F-6 and G-6.

Eight special counters had also been designated for the collection of Token Tax within the premises of excise office.

The said facility would also reconcile the payment through online interface and record of the department would be updated accordingly.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Fine Visit Vehicles Vehicle October Pakistan Post From Top

Recent Stories

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) intensifi ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Disapproves of Zelenskyy's Words in Suppor ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow, Kiev Yet to Discuss Issue of Returning Ves ..

2 minutes ago

Putin to Hold Bilateral Meetings With Erdogan, Rou ..

2 minutes ago

Fumigation drive stressed against Dengue in Dir Lo ..

19 minutes ago

NA amends Rules to elect more than one Standing Co ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.