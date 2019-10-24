Deadline for vehicle token tax extended till November 30

The Excise and Taxation (E&T) department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has extended deadline for submitting token tax on vehicles without penalty till November 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation (E&T) department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has extended deadline for submitting token tax on vehicles without penalty till November 30.

The decision was taken by keeping in view the enormous rush inside the office, said Director, E&T Bilal Azam while talking to APP on Thursday.

The citizens could submit their token fee at the excise office from 9 am to 8 pm even after their office time, he said.

Azam urged the motorists to use online appointment system, introduced by the department recently, to get their vehicle registered without waiting in long queues.

"It is our top priority to build public confidence and promoting tax culture" , he added.

He hoped that, the new initiative would not only promote the tax culture in the Federal capital, but would also bring evolution in tax management system.

An online interface, he said had also been setup between the Pakistan Post and the Excise and Taxation department, for collection of token tax of vehicles having Smart Card registration book.

The appalents could submit their token to the authorized Pakistan Post 's offices located in various sectors of the city including, F-8 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, I-10/4, G-8, G-10 Markaz, F-6 and G-6.