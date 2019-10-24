UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deadline For Vehicle Token Tax Extended Till November 30

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:19 PM

Deadline for vehicle token tax extended till November 30

The Excise and Taxation (E&T) department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has extended deadline for submitting token tax on vehicles without penalty till November 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation (E&T) department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has extended deadline for submitting token tax on vehicles without penalty till November 30.

The decision was taken by keeping in view the enormous rush inside the office, said Director, E&T Bilal Azam while talking to APP on Thursday.

The citizens could submit their token fee at the excise office from 9 am to 8 pm even after their office time, he said.

Azam urged the motorists to use online appointment system, introduced by the department recently, to get their vehicle registered without waiting in long queues.

"It is our top priority to build public confidence and promoting tax culture" , he added.

He hoped that, the new initiative would not only promote the tax culture in the Federal capital, but would also bring evolution in tax management system.

An online interface, he said had also been setup between the Pakistan Post and the Excise and Taxation department, for collection of token tax of vehicles having Smart Card registration book.

The appalents could submit their token to the authorized Pakistan Post 's offices located in various sectors of the city including, F-8 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, I-10/4, G-8, G-10 Markaz, F-6 and G-6.

Related Topics

Islamabad Vehicles Vehicle November Pakistan Post From Top

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 2019 FIRST Global DXB Ch ..

36 minutes ago

Russian, German Foreign Ministers Discuss Syria in ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discussed Implementation of MoU ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Govt okays 501 jobs under deceased quota

2 minutes ago

US Govt. Needs to Confirm E-Cigarettes Ban on Bubb ..

5 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, Japanese Defence Minister discuss coop ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.