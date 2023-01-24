Deadline given to 10 private schools for arranging buses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali gave a deadline of 30 days to ten private school owners to arrange buses for students, otherwise, Rs 20,000 will be fined.

He issued orders during a hearing of private school owners who were issued show-cause notices by the chief executive officer (CEO) education under the anti-smog campaign at his office here on Tuesday.

The deputy commissioner said arrangements of buses for students would be helpful to controlsmog and ordered the CEO Education to ensure compliance of the orders.