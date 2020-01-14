Deadline given to Nawaz for treatment in abroad ended: Yasmin Rashid

Provincial Minister of Punjab for health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that deadline allotted to ailing' former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif for his treatment in foreign has been ended and if his health is better now then he should send us fresh reports

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) Provincial Minister of Punjab for health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that deadline allotted to ailing' former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif for his treatment in foreign has been ended and if his health is better now then he should send us fresh reports.Holding a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday Yasmin Rashid said that everyone watched the video of former PM Nawaz Sharif that went viral on the social media.He was given the permission to fly abroad for his medical treatment and his time was ended on Dec 25.A letter was sent to us at which it was said that Nawaz Sharif has taken treatment of different diseases but a day earlier we saw that Nawaz was taking tea while sitting in a restaurant, Minister told.She said after watching the video , she called up the personal physician of former PM Nawaz Sharif and said to him that at one side you say that the condition of Nawaz Sharif is very bad as he has danger of stroke.Minister said that it doesn't seem that Nawaz is taking treatment in London.If his condition is well then he should send us fresh reports, she added.Minister further said that, "We don't have any information that what treatment is being done in London"?We should tell that whether outing is also a part of treatment? Minister asked.Yasmin went on to say that on one side daughter of Nawaz Sharif is filing petitions to visit his father, will she visit his father after sitting in the restaurant?She said that they are not sending us complete reports and reports that were sent earlier; there is nothing new in them.

If something didn't happen in 6 weeks then why it didn't happen, she questioned.Yasmin said on what grounds they are filing pleas for further extension.

For us it is really very concerning that you went abroad for taking treatment, you are convicted, we have given you relief that you should take treatment and should come back, but you fly abroad and now it seems that you are not taking any medical treatment", she further said.If there is treatment then they send some result of it.Replying to a question Yasmin Rashid said that we have said to Dr Adnan that what is happening in London, he should send us through written.When enjoyment happens in a restaurant?A man that was told that he might be suffered from stroke, his personal physician should be along with him.She said here they were saying that something will happen right now but in London was the environment of restaurant good? Or was it a special air where Nawaz went?It is pertinent to mention here that a day earlier a picture of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif went viral on social media at which he was present along with Shehbaz Sharif ad other family members in a restaurant.He is being criticized from government after his picture went viral on social media.