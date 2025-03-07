Deadline Of 12 Months Set For Completion Of Jhika Gali Widening Project
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 11:18 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Friday visited Murree to review the widening project of Jhika Gali chowk.
He directed to utilize all available resources and set a deadline of 12 months for its completion.
According to the details, the commissioner was briefed on the progress of the Jhika Gali development plan. In addition to widening the Chowk, the scope includes additional slip lines towards Barrier Road and Kohala Bridge.
It was briefed that the purpose is to solve the issue of traffic congestion and stabilize the slope, which required land acquisition of 9.65 kanals. The temporary shops, sheds and structures have been removed from the site where the civil work will start.
It was further briefed that the local administration has imposed section 17 (4 & 6).
The PPAC approval was accorded on February 24, 2025. In terms of the Land acquisition, the LAC has been released a sum of Rs.
997 million, which is being distributed among concerned quarters.
The deadline of completion of the project, launched in April 2024, has been set for 12 months .
The commissioner issued instructions to the concerned authorities regarding the Jhika Gali development plan and said that Murree was the center of tourism.
"The ongoing development projects in Murree will be completed timely, to redress the issue of road congestion with the project. According to further details, instructions have been issued to the concerned authorities for the swift implementation of the Jhika Gali development plan. The Murree administration has been tasked to keep the locals in loop for seeking their full cooperation.
Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, ADCG Murree Kamran Saghir, AC Murree and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.
Deadline of 12 months set for completion of Jhika Gali widening project
Gov't focused on sustainable development: Bilal Kayani
Hyderabad based SPs of CTD, Traffic transferred to highway patrolling units
Deadline of 12 months set for completion of Jhika Gali widening project
PHC seeks reply from federal, KP Govts in 11 missing persons' cases
One killed, four injured in house fire
Non-PTA phones worth Rs40 million seized in Hyderabad
SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar chairs crime meeting
Bilawal extends greetings to country's women on Int'l women's day
Pakistan Sets March 31, 2025, Deadline for Afghan Citizen Card Holders to Leave
Around 12,000 tons of garbage collected daily from Karachi : Mayor
Interpol's Int'l Day observed
Revised schedule: minor changes proposed in NPC election