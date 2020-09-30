UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deadline Of Ehsaas Cash Payments For Those Facing Issues Extended Till Oct 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:31 PM

Deadline of Ehsaas Cash payments for those facing issues extended till Oct 30

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday announced that Ehsaas Emergency Cash payments to those with biometric issues and families of dead beneficiaries will be continuing nationwide till October 30, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday announced that Ehsaas Emergency Cash payments to those with biometric issues and families of dead beneficiaries will be continuing nationwide till October 30, 2020.

However, the previously defined last date for filing applications till September 30, 2020 remains unchanged, Dr. Nishtar revealed through a tweet.

Applications are closing today for beneficiaries facing biometric failures and families of dead.

Formerly, September 30, 2020 was the last date for disbursements to eligible beneficiaries under Ehsaas Emergency Cash.

But for now, aiming to facilitate smooth payments, the last date of cash disbursements has been extended till the end of October 2020 as long as the application is submitted till September 30, 2020.

Ehsaas had opened online portal to receive applications from eligible beneficiaries with biometric verification issues two months ago.

Likewise, Ehsaas had set out the application process for families of dead beneficiaries who had to despatch applications for facilitation in payments directly to Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation along with the CNIC details of dead family member, death certificate verified by NADRA and CNIC details of eligible heir directly to Ehsaas offices at F-Block, Pak Secretariat, Islamabad.

Ehsaas is closely monitoring the payments in field and is committed to supporting beneficiaries being confronted with issues throughout it.

Expediting the payment process to remaining Ehsaas Emergency Cash beneficiaries, the listing and inspection procedures are underway and customized payment responses to all eligible applicants will be sent accordingly so that emergency cash transfer operations across the country get completed within due timeframe.

Related Topics

Dead Islamabad Prime Minister September October 2020 Family All From

Recent Stories

Indian scale-ups eye partnerships with UAE entitie ..

21 minutes ago

SCI sends 2nd batch of humanitarian aid to Sudan

21 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 5 businesses and warns 3 for v ..

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on ..

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sheikh Nawaf on his inaug ..

36 minutes ago

CEO Education Sialkot suspended

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.