Deadlock between KP govt, APCA over merger of education boards continues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The deadlock between the government and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Boards Union and APCA continued their strike until the amendment notification was issued by the government.

Addressing a big gathering of the education board workers and worker of the APCA, Aurangzeb Kashmiri, the Central Secretary General of APCA said that they would not call off their strike until a revised notification regarding the merging of the education board by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Aurangzeb Kashmiri said that they held a meeting with Secretary E&SE in the committee room of the department, Union and Secretary Education on the establishment of a single central board committee and its TORs. "We can call the meeting a success as far as negotiations are concerned, however, the secretary agreed in principle with all our reservations and concerns and assured us that the service matters, financial matters, establishment of facilitation centers that we mentioned in the notification will be done," Aurangzeb Kashmiri said.

Examinations will be de-notified by a board at the provincial level and we would not want employees' rights to be unprotected, he added. "It is our success that we as stakeholders were heard and asked to address our concerns, he said, adding, "The coordination council has come to the conclusion that until the minutes of this meeting and the amended notification of the committee are not issued, the strike will continue in all our boards and the boycott of Inter Result will also be the same.

" "As soon as the minutes and notifications are issued, the council will decide the future course of action, '' Mr. Kashmiri said.

Similarly, the meeting of the provincial assembly is being held on Monday, September 5, 2022, so the employees of all the boards should be ready because if our demands are not implemented, we will all protest in front of the provincial assembly like we did in 2018.

He said that they would not call off their strike unless their demands would not be accepted by the government. "We have also announced that all education boards across the province will be locked. Any kind of service to the public will be closed until further notice," Aurangzeb Kashmiri said.

He said that this decision was taken unanimously in the meeting that a boycott was announced from the result of the next intermediate classes. "No board will publish the result of the inter and no one window operation would be provided," he added.

He said all types of service in various sections will be locked. Except the offices of the Chairman Board and Secretary board. Every section should be locked for an indefinite period, he added, adding, "Until the government withdraws the decision of merging all the boards into a single board Peshawar.