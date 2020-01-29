Deadlock persists over Sindh IGP’s appointment

(@fidahassanain)

The federal government has proposed two names while the Sindh government has rejected them, saying that appointment of IGP should be made only from the list of five officials sent earlier to the federal government.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2020) Sindh Police Chief Kaleem Imam has rejected the Sindh government’s charge sheet against him, saying that he took action against some “influential” after which they turned against him.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sindh Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam rejected the allegations leveled against him by the Sindh government. He said he took action against some members of the Federal cabinet after which a movement was launched against him for his removal from the post. The IGP’s meeting was held in a cordial environment.

Meanwhile, the federal government proposed two Names Imran Ahmar and Ameer Sheikh for their appointment as IGP Sindh. However, the Sindh government rejected the names, saying that the IGP would be picked up from five names provided earlier to the federal government.

“We just say that why IGP’s appointment is not made in Sindh as it is made in Punjab,” said Saeed Ghani—the provincial information minister.

“We reject one-sided decision of PTI government for appointment of IGP,” he further said, adding that “the IGP will be appointed only from the five names sent earlier to the federal government and nothing else,”.

The deadlock over appointment of IGP has persisted between the federal and Sindh governments. On Tuesday, the federal cabinet postponed the transfer matter of Sindh province and sent it to Sindh Governor and Chief Minister.