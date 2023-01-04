Deadlock with MQM will end soon: PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair

PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday said that our discussion with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) MQM-P is going on, hopefully, the deadlock will end in a few days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday said that our discussion with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) MQM-P is going on, hopefully, the deadlock will end in a few days.

Talking to a private media channel Muhammad Zubair said that the Federal government delegation would hold talks with MQM-Pakistan leaders and is also likely to meet the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership in order to find a way out.

Answering a query, regarding Maryam Nawaz return, Zubair said that she will come back very soon and will re-organize the party at all functional tiers as chief organizer.

On economic crises, Muhammad Zubair said that to overcome the economic crisis, the government should take bold decisions and move forward adding that very soon they will be able to provide relief to the people.