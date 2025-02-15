Open Menu

Deadly Blast Hits Gujranwala Factory, Killing 2

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Deadly blast hits Gujranwala factory, killing 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) At least two workers died instantly while three others were injured when a powerful explosion rocked a metal factory in Gujranwala, sparking a massive fire on Saturday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, six fire brigade vehicles were on the scene trying to douse the flames in Hafeez Metal Factory located on Khiyali Road in Jinnah Colony of Gujranwala, a private news channel reported.

Following the explosion, a large portion of the factory was engulfed in flames, prompting workers to flee the scene.

Rescue personnel shifted the dead and the injured to DHQ hospital.

One of the deceased was identified as Rehan while the police were trying to identify the other victim.

Rescue teams have nearly contained the fire and police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day

1 hour ago
 UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to ..

UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to expand accessible education fo ..

2 hours ago
 India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billio ..

India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030

3 hours ago
 Bolivia’s heavy rains claim 28 lives as death to ..

Bolivia’s heavy rains claim 28 lives as death toll rises

3 hours ago
 Indonesia hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino p ..

Indonesia hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino poachers

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2025

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses si ..

RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses signing of agreement aimed at dr ..

15 hours ago
 UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to ..

UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to enhance sport of wrestling

16 hours ago
 World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriya ..

World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triat ..

16 hours ago
 UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals

UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals

16 hours ago
 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling ..

34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan