Deadly Collision Near Bahawalnagar, 5 Killed, Over 20 Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 08:40 PM

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) A devastating accident occurred near Bahawalnagar bus stand Gajiani on Sunday, resulting in the loss of five lives, including a 7-year-old girl.

According to sources of Rescue 1122 and local police, the tragic incident involved a high-speed passenger bus and a van traveling in the opposite direction, which collided head-on.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted over 20 seriously injured individuals to the district headquarters hospital. Unfortunately, the condition of seven injured people is reported to be critical.

According to reports, the passenger bus was traveling from Bahawalnagar to Harunabad when the accident occurred.

The bus driver, however, escaped from the scene, prompting the Sadar police station to register an FIR against the fugitive driver. The bus has been taken into custody, and further action has been directed.

